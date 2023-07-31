Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Dominic Smith (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and seven RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .265.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (65 of 100), with multiple hits 28 times (28.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (5.0%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has an RBI in 22 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.249
|AVG
|.280
|.309
|OBP
|.358
|.294
|SLG
|.397
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|32/10
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.