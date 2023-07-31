The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .248.

In 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%) Dickerson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).

In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (14.9%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .268 AVG .235 .276 OBP .279 .286 SLG .370 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings