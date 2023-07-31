Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000, the Washington Commanders are No. 26 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.
- Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.
- When favorites, Washington went 4-4-1. As underdogs, the Commanders went 4-4.
- In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).
- On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.
- Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 546 yards (36.4 per game).
- Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton amassed 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
