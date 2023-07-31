Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- hitting .172 with a double, a triple, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .206 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.
- In 45 of 83 games this season (54.2%) Call has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (21 of 83), with two or more RBI nine times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.3% of his games this year (26 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.224
|AVG
|.189
|.287
|OBP
|.316
|.343
|SLG
|.280
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|28/21
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
