Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (49-55) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (44-61) at Citi Field on Sunday, July 30, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to play spoiler. New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - NYM (5-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 36, or 55.4%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have not played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

New York has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

