The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field.

The favored Mets have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -275 +220 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has entered five games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of its 103 opportunities.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-33 24-28 22-24 22-36 29-36 15-24

