Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (49-55) and the Washington Nationals (44-61) at Citi Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 30.

The Mets will give the nod to Justin Verlander (5-5) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (5-5).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York

WPIX

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have won in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (454 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

