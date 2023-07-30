The Washington Mystics (12-12), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (13-11).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-6) 164.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-6.5) 164.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -260 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -260 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mystics have covered 11 times in 23 chances against the spread this year.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • Washington has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • A total of 12 out of the Dream's 23 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • A total of nine Mystics games this season have gone over the point total.

