Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Luis Castillo toeing the rubber for the Mariners, and Merrill Kelly getting the call for the Diamondbacks.

Keep reading to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for July 30.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-2) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Jose Berrios (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

LAA: Anderson TOR: Berrios 18 (93 IP) Games/IP 21 (124.1 IP) 5.23 ERA 3.40 7.5 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Angels at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -200

-200 LAA Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Angels at Blue Jays

Brewers at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will counter with AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

MIL: Rea ATL: Smith-Shawver 18 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.53 ERA - 7.4 K/9 -

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Brewers at Braves

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Rich Hill (7-10) when the teams face off Sunday.

PHI: Sanchez PIT: Hill 8 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (114 IP) 2.98 ERA 4.89 8.1 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Pirates

PHI Odds to Win: -150

-150 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Pirates

Tigers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (1-1) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-5) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

DET: Skubal MIA: Luzardo 4 (17 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.1 IP) 3.71 ERA 3.22 12.2 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -150

-150 DET Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7 runs

7 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Marlins

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will look to Justin Verlander (5-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

WSH: Williams NYM: Verlander 21 (104.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (89 IP) 4.47 ERA 3.24 6.6 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Mets

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (4-2) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (4-9) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

CLE: Civale CHW: Kopech 12 (71 IP) Games/IP 19 (97.1 IP) 2.54 ERA 4.44 6.8 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CLE Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at White Sox

Twins at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the hill as they play the Royals, who will look to Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

MIN: Maeda KC: Yarbrough 10 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (44 IP) 4.62 ERA 4.70 10.7 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Twins at Royals

MIN Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Royals

Rays at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (0-2) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Brandon Bielak (5-5) when the teams play on Sunday.

TB: Littell HOU: Bielak 16 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (69.2 IP) 5.11 ERA 3.62 9.5 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Rays at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 TB Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rays at Astros

Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (1-7) when the teams play on Sunday.

CHC: Hendricks STL: Matz 12 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (87 IP) 3.58 ERA 4.34 5.9 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals

Athletics at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-7) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Ty Blach (0-0) when the clubs play Sunday.

OAK: Medina COL: Blach 14 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (16.1 IP) 5.50 ERA 5.51 9.0 K/9 3.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -110

-110 OAK Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 12.5 runs

12.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Rockies

Red Sox at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will look to Scott Alexander (6-1) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

BOS: Bernardino SF: Alexander 31 (35 IP) Games/IP 34 (29 IP) 2.31 ERA 3.41 10.0 K/9 5.0

Live Stream Red Sox at Giants

Reds at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (5-7) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Michael Grove (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

CIN: Ashcraft LAD: Grove 19 (99 IP) Games/IP 13 (56.2 IP) 5.64 ERA 6.19 6.7 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -185

-185 CIN Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Reds at Dodgers

Rangers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (2-1) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (7-8) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

TEX: Bradford SD: Snell 11 (37 IP) Games/IP 21 (114 IP) 4.62 ERA 2.68 7.8 K/9 11.6

Live Stream Rangers at Padres

Mariners at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Kelly (9-4) when the teams play Sunday.

SEA: Castillo ARI: Kelly 21 (125.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (101 IP) 3.09 ERA 3.30 10.2 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Diamondbacks

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 ARI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Diamondbacks

Yankees at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams face off Sunday.

NYY: Severino BAL: Kremer 11 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (115.2 IP) 6.46 ERA 4.59 7.5 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Yankees at Orioles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.