Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 80 of 104 games this year (76.9%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 40 games this season (38.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.319
|AVG
|.255
|.355
|OBP
|.313
|.544
|SLG
|.406
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|22
|43/10
|K/BB
|72/15
|11
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 40-year-old has put together a 3.24 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
