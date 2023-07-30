Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 80 of 104 games this year (76.9%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (30.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 40 games this season (38.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .319 AVG .255 .355 OBP .313 .544 SLG .406 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 22 43/10 K/BB 72/15 11 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings