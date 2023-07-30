The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: WPIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 64 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
  • Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 22 games this year (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%).
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (35 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 50
.249 AVG .281
.309 OBP .361
.294 SLG .400
4 XBH 15
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
32/10 K/BB 28/20
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Verlander (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
