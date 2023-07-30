The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: WPIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (60 of 95), with at least two hits 23 times (24.2%).
  • He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.4% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 43.2% of his games this season (41 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 46
.272 AVG .234
.321 OBP .284
.439 SLG .392
17 XBH 15
6 HR 4
18 RBI 23
35/10 K/BB 43/7
12 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Verlander (5-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.