C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (60 of 95), with at least two hits 23 times (24.2%).
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (41 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.234
|.321
|OBP
|.284
|.439
|SLG
|.392
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/10
|K/BB
|43/7
|12
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Verlander (5-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
