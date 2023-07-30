On Sunday, Alex Call (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .208.

In 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%) Call has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .224 AVG .193 .287 OBP .321 .343 SLG .286 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 27/21 4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings