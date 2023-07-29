Nationals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest between the New York Mets (49-54) and the Washington Nationals (43-61) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.
The probable starters are Carlos Carrasco (3-4) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (6-11) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have won in 37, or 40.2%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 23-29 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (443 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Jake Bird
|July 25
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|July 26
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
|July 27
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|L 5-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Justin Verlander
|July 31
|Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Corbin Burnes
|August 1
|Brewers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Freddy Peralta
|August 2
|Brewers
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Adrian Houser
|August 4
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
