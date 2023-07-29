Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%) Dickerson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (26.1%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.268
|AVG
|.241
|.276
|OBP
|.286
|.286
|SLG
|.380
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
