Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After batting .172 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (30.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.224
|AVG
|.190
|.287
|OBP
|.313
|.343
|SLG
|.285
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
