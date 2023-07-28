When the New York Mets (48-54) and Washington Nationals (43-60) face off at Citi Field on Friday, July 28, Max Scherzer will get the call for the Mets, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+155). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (8-4, 4.20 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-7, 4.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Nationals and Mets matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 35, or 55.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 8-8 (50%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (40.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 18-18 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.