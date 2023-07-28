The Washington Mystics (12-11) aim to break a five-game road losing streak at the Dallas Wings (13-10) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Wings

Washington's 81.9 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 82.6 Dallas gives up to opponents.

Washington has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The Mystics have put together a 7-5 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 43.6% from the field.

Washington's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.1%) is just 0.4 percentage points lower than opponents of Dallas are averaging (33.5%).

The Mystics are 6-4 when shooting above 33.5% as a team from three-point range.

Dallas averages 39.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 6.4 boards per contest.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics are scoring 88.2 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 81.9.

Over their previous 10 games, the Mystics are draining 7.4 threes per game, the same number as their season average. They sport a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (33.9%) compared to their season average (33.1%).

Mystics Injuries