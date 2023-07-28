Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 55 of 93 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 93), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.257
|AVG
|.264
|.287
|OBP
|.305
|.372
|SLG
|.345
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|19/9
|K/BB
|28/12
|4
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (8-4) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
