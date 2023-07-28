The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-1) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .206.

Call has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of them.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (26.3%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.3% of his games this season (25 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .224 AVG .187 .287 OBP .313 .343 SLG .284 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 26/19 4 SB 4

