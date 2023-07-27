The New York Mets (47-54) and Washington Nationals (43-59) battle in NL East action, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga (7-5) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 112 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Gray heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Josiah Gray vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (126) in all of MLB. They have a collective .237 batting average, and are 27th in the league with 790 total hits and 19th in MLB action scoring 448 runs.

Gray has a 0 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Mets this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets will send Senga (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.27, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.263.

He has seven quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts, Senga has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Kodai Senga vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 441 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 92 home runs, 27th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 5-for-19 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.