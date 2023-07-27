After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 68 of 95 games this year (71.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this season, Meneses has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (35.8%), including five multi-run games (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 43 .292 AVG .267 .333 OBP .311 .436 SLG .361 18 XBH 13 5 HR 2 28 RBI 25 40/13 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings