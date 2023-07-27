Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 68 of 95 games this year (71.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Meneses has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (35.8%), including five multi-run games (5.3%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|43
|.292
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.311
|.436
|SLG
|.361
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|25
|40/13
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
