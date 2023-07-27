Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .256 with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 34th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 60 of 95 games this year (63.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- In 16.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 31 games this year (32.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.245
|AVG
|.268
|.333
|OBP
|.339
|.452
|SLG
|.518
|26
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|43/18
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
