The Washington Nationals (42-59) and Colorado Rockies (40-61) play on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET at Nationals Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Nationals will look to Jake Irvin (3-5) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (2-1).

Nationals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 5.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals' Irvin (3-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Irvin has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (2-1) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

He has a 5.49 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .286 against him over his 16 games this season.

Lambert has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year heading into this matchup.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

