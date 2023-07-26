Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (42-59) and the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

This season, the Nationals have won three out of the five games in which they've been favored.

Washington has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 436 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule