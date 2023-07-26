On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Target Center, the Washington Mystics (12-10) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (10-13), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-4.5) 160.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 160.5 -165 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 160.5 -145 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx are 10-12-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics have covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • In the Lynx's 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
  • In the Mystics' 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.