If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals versus Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for July 26.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will look to Jake Irvin (3-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

COL: Lambert WSH: Irvin 16 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (68.1 IP) 5.49 ERA 5.00 8.9 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -135

-135 COL Odds to Win: +110

Marlins at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-9) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Zach Eflin (11-5) when the teams play Wednesday.

MIA: Alcantara TB: Eflin 20 (126.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.1 IP) 4.77 ERA 3.36 7.6 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIA Odds to Win: +140

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-4) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (1-2) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

KC: Marsh CLE: Williams 4 (20.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (33.2 IP) 6.20 ERA 3.74 10.6 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

Mariners at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (6-3) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (9-6) when the teams meet Wednesday.

SEA: Miller MIN: Ryan 13 (69.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (118.1 IP) 3.50 ERA 3.88 8.3 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 SEA Odds to Win: +105

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the bump as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (6-8) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

CIN: Lively MIL: Peralta 12 (60.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (103 IP) 3.88 ERA 4.63 8.8 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

Cardinals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Flaherty (7-6) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (11-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

STL: Flaherty ARI: Gallen 19 (104.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (130.1 IP) 4.39 ERA 3.18 8.8 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 STL Odds to Win: +125

Pirates at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-11) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

PIT: Oviedo SD: Lugo 20 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (75 IP) 4.77 ERA 3.72 8.2 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -210

-210 PIT Odds to Win: +170

Blue Jays at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.

TOR: Kikuchi LAD: Gonsolin 20 (103.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (77.2 IP) 3.92 ERA 3.94 9.4 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -140

-140 TOR Odds to Win: +115

Orioles at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (6-5) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (2-5) when the clubs play Wednesday.

BAL: Bradish PHI: Suarez 18 (97.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (73 IP) 3.05 ERA 4.07 8.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 BAL Odds to Win: +100

Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (5-7) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (5-6) when the teams face off Wednesday.

LAA: Sandoval DET: Lorenzen 17 (93 IP) Games/IP 17 (100.2 IP) 4.26 ERA 3.49 7.5 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 DET Odds to Win: -105

Mets at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-1) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Carlos Rodon (0-3) when the clubs play Wednesday.

NYM: Quintana NYY: Rodon 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 7.36 5.4 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Mets at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -155

-155 NYM Odds to Win: +125

Braves at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (7-6) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

ATL: Strider BOS: Bello 20 (116.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (90 IP) 3.86 ERA 3.60 14.6 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Red Sox

ATL Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +135

Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (6-6) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will counter with Framber Valdez (8-6) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

TEX: Heaney HOU: Valdez 19 (96.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (122.1 IP) 4.58 ERA 2.94 9.3 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 TEX Odds to Win: +150

Cubs at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (6-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

CHC: Stroman CHW: Lynn 21 (122.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (115 IP) 3.09 ERA 6.18 7.7 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at White Sox

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

Athletics at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-4) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Wood (4-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

OAK: Harris SF: Wood 11 (53 IP) Games/IP 15 (57.2 IP) 6.11 ERA 4.99 7.8 K/9 8.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.