There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Atlanta Braves taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (42-59) host the Colorado Rockies (40-61)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

WSH Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -136 +115 9.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) take on the Miami Marlins (54-48)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.264 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)

Wander Franco (.264 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 49 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -164 +139 7.5

The Cleveland Guardians (50-51) take on the Kansas City Royals (29-74)

The Royals will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 57 RBI)

José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 57 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.253 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -200 +167 10.5

The Minnesota Twins (54-49) take on the Seattle Mariners (51-50)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

MIN Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -131 +111 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) face the Cincinnati Reds (56-47)

The Reds will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -142 +121 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

ARI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -158 +134 8.5

The San Diego Padres (49-53) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 20 HR, 61 RBI)

Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 20 HR, 61 RBI) PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.235 AVG, 11 HR, 52 RBI)

SD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -211 +175 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42) host the Toronto Blue Jays (56-46)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)

LAD Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -138 +117 10

The Philadelphia Phillies (54-47) face the Baltimore Orioles (62-39)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.300 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.300 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

PHI Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -116 -103 9

The Detroit Tigers (46-55) host the Los Angeles Angels (52-49)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.299 AVG, 36 HR, 77 RBI)

LAA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -111 -108 8.5

The New York Yankees (53-48) take on the New York Mets (47-53)

The Mets will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.231 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

NYY Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -153 +130 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (54-47) face the Atlanta Braves (64-35)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

ATL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -159 +136 9.5

The Houston Astros (58-44) take on the Texas Rangers (59-43)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.305 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.305 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 61 RBI)

HOU Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -177 +149 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (41-61) play host to the Chicago Cubs (49-51)

The Cubs will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 7 HR, 55 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -121 +101 9

The San Francisco Giants (55-47) play the Oakland Athletics (28-75)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

SF Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -182 +155 -

