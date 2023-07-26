Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .265.
  • In 60.4% of his 91 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 91), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 43
.261 AVG .269
.288 OBP .310
.378 SLG .351
11 XBH 10
3 HR 2
16 RBI 25
18/8 K/BB 27/12
4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Lambert (2-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.