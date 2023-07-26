Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .265.

In 60.4% of his 91 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 91), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .261 AVG .269 .288 OBP .310 .378 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 18/8 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings