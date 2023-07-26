Lane Thomas -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 117 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 78.0% of his games this season (78 of 100), with multiple hits 32 times (32.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (39.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (12.0%).

In 55.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .318 AVG .266 .352 OBP .327 .547 SLG .427 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 21 43/9 K/BB 66/15 11 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings