Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Peter Lambert) at 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .257 with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (30 of 94), with more than one RBI 16 times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (43 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.268
|.330
|OBP
|.339
|.457
|SLG
|.518
|26
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|23
|RBI
|28
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
