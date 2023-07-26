Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Dickerson is batting .313 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.

In 43 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Dickerson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .259 AVG .247 .268 OBP .295 .278 SLG .397 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

