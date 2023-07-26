On Wednesday, C.J. Abrams (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (25.3%).

In 11.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (41.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .272 AVG .239 .319 OBP .284 .444 SLG .409 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 17 RBI 23 34/9 K/BB 40/5 12 SB 8

