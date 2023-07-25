Stone Garrett -- batting .222 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 30 of 62 games this season (48.4%) Garrett has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.9%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .180 AVG .345 .267 OBP .398 .281 SLG .583 5 XBH 12 2 HR 4 9 RBI 16 31/8 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings