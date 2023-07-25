Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Rockies on July 25, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Lane Thomas, Ryan McMahon and others on the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Trevor Williams Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Williams Stats
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- In 20 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Williams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|3
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|Jun. 26
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|1
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 116 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .293/.340/.490 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has collected 90 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .257/.335/.486 slash line on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .252/.336/.453 slash line so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .240/.321/.371 so far this season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
