The Washington Nationals will send a hot-hitting C.J. Abrams to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball this season (90).

Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Washington ranks 22nd in runs scored with 430 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

Nationals batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington's 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.498).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Williams has recorded three quality starts this year.

Williams is looking to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander

