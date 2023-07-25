Tuesday's contest features the Washington Nationals (41-59) and the Colorado Rockies (40-60) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

The probable starters are Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals and Austin Gomber (8-8) for the Rockies.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Nationals have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

Washington has played as favorites of -130 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 56.5% chance to win.

Washington has scored 430 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).

Nationals Schedule