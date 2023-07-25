The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .264.
  • Chavis has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (65.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Chavis has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
.227 AVG .290
.227 OBP .353
.273 SLG .419
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
7/0 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Gomber (8-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6).
