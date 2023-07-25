The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .264.

Chavis has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (65.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Chavis has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .227 AVG .290 .227 OBP .353 .273 SLG .419 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 7/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings