Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 116 hits and an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 77 of 99 games this year (77.8%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.4% of his games this year, Thomas has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 99 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.320
|AVG
|.266
|.354
|OBP
|.327
|.553
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|21
|43/9
|K/BB
|66/15
|11
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (8-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.471 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th.
