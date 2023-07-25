Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 16 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .270 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on six occasions (17.6%).

In 34 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Vargas has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 22 .286 AVG .262 .286 OBP .314 .486 SLG .369 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 4 RBI 9 3/0 K/BB 2/5 0 SB 0

