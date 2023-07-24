Ryan McMahon and Lane Thomas are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Monday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Patrick Corbin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Corbin Stats

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-10) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Corbin will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).

Corbin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 18 5.1 6 3 3 6 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 4 5.0 10 6 6 2 3 at Mariners Jun. 28 7.0 5 0 0 9 0 at Padres Jun. 23 5.0 7 7 7 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Patrick Corbin's player props with BetMGM.

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .295/.341/.494 so far this year.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 88 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .254/.333/.474 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.336/.453 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 38 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .243/.323/.376 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.