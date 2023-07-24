Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals (41-58) on Monday, July 24 against the Colorado Rockies (39-60), who will answer with Jake Bird. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rockies have +130 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have been favorites in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Nationals have not played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Washington.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline.

Over its last 10 matchups, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 22-44 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.