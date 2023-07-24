How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies will meet on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Lane Thomas and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (89).
- Washington is 18th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.262).
- Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (424 total).
- The Nationals rank 16th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.
- Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Nationals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.490).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Corbin has registered nine quality starts this season.
- Corbin will aim to last five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|L 17-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.