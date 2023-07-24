Monday's contest features the Washington Nationals (41-58) and the Colorado Rockies (39-60) matching up at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 24.

The Nationals will give the ball to Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Jake Bird (2-1, 4.03 ERA).

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

The Nationals have won two of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

Washington has not been bigger favorites this season than the -155 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 424 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule