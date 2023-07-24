The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 129th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 89 games this season (61.8%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (34.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.5% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .269 AVG .269 .296 OBP .310 .389 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 17/8 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 3

