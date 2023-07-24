Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the hill, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (116) this season.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 77 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has homered in 16 games this season (16.3%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven home a run in 39 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .325 AVG .266 .356 OBP .327 .562 SLG .427 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 21 43/9 K/BB 66/15 11 SB 1

