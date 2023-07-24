Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- Ruiz is batting .529 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 28 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.246
|AVG
|.248
|.285
|OBP
|.319
|.352
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|14
|RBI
|24
|18/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
