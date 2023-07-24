The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Bird TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .254 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 39th in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 58 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .242 AVG .268 .328 OBP .339 .433 SLG .518 23 XBH 21 5 HR 10 19 RBI 28 42/17 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

