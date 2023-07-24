Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .254 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 58 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.242
|AVG
|.268
|.328
|OBP
|.339
|.433
|SLG
|.518
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|28
|42/17
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bird (2-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
