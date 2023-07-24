Dominic Smith -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .272 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.

In 62 of 94 games this year (66.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 94), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 20 games this year (21.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.4%).

He has scored in 34 of 94 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .257 AVG .286 .312 OBP .362 .304 SLG .406 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 11 RBI 16 31/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

