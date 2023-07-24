C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies and Jake Bird on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .256 with 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- In 11.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (36 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.239
|.318
|OBP
|.284
|.447
|SLG
|.409
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|23
|33/8
|K/BB
|40/5
|11
|SB
|8
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Bird (2-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
